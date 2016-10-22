Baez, Lester share NLCS MVP award

Cubs ace Jon Lester and second baseman Javier Baez are the co-MVPs for the NL Championship Series.
Baez hit .318 (7 for 22) with five RBIs, leading the Cubs past the Dodgers for their first NL pennant since 1945. The versatile Baez also made a couple of the series' most exciting plays, stealing home during Chicago's victory in the opener and robbing Adrian Gonzalez of a hit with a terrific barehanded scoop in Game 5 on Thursday night.
Lester, one of baseball's most accomplished playoff performers, went 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts against Los Angeles.
They are the first NLCS co-MVPs since Cincinnati relievers Rob Dibble and Randy Myers in 1990.
The Cubs grabbed Baez with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft. He made his major league debut in 2014, but really turned into a consistent force this year, batting .273 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs while playing several different positions.
Comments