No. 16 Oklahoma outlasts Texas Tech 66-59

Baker Mayfield passed for seven touchdowns and 545 yards to help No. 16 Oklahoma beat Texas Tech 66-59 on Saturday night in a game that broke the NCAA record for combined offensive yards with 1,708 yards.
Mayfield completed 27 of 36 passes and broke the school game touchdown mark of six held by Landry Jones. His TD passes went for 56, 49, 23, 23, 43, 34 and 15 yards.
Joe Mixon caught three touchdowns passes and Dede Westbrook had two for the Sooners (5-2, 4-0 Big 12).
Mixon also ran for two touchdowns, a 46-yarder and a 42-yarder. He finished with 263 yards rushing and 114 yards receiving. He's the first Sooner ever to reach 200 yards rushing and 100 receiving in the same game.
"I thought Joe Mixon just had a game for the ages," Sooners coach Bob Stoops said. "Just incredible."
Westbrook caught nine passes for 202 yards.
"He's phenomenal," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's just better than anybody we had on the field."
Pat Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and 734 yards for Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3). His passing yards total tied the NCAA record, matching Connor Halliday when Washington State played California in 2014.
The 125 points are the second-most in a game involving a ranked team. The record is 133 in No. 9 West Virginia's 70-63 victory over No. 25 Baylor on Sept. 29, 2012.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: The Sooners relied heavily on Mixon, who finished with 31 carries. But his work didn't make the Sooners miss Samaje Perine too much. Perine, who has six rushing TDs, is out for at least two weeks with a pulled leg muscle .
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders' defense, often derided as weak and porous, put together three stops against the Sooners in the first half. Texas Tech forced punts on two OU possessions and held the Sooners on fourth-and-1 when they stopped Mixon deep in Red Raiders territory.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma likely won't move up much in the AP Top 25 poll after the win — Texas Tech hasn't been ranked this season — but the Red Raiders might get some votes after playing the Sooners so closely.
UP NEXT:
Oklahoma: The Sooners play Kansas at home next Saturday.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders face TCU in Fort Worth next Saturday.
Comments