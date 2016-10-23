Pinturault leads Hirscher after 1st run of WCup opening GS

Alexis Pinturault of France and Marcel Hirscher of Austria finished 1-2 in the first run of the season-opening World Cup giant slalom on Sunday.
Pinturault led the defending overall champion by 0.17 seconds, with Justin Murisier of Switzerland another 0.03 behind in third.
Pinturault and Hirscher each won four GS races last season, while the Austrian captured the season title in the discipline.
Olympic and world champion Ted Ligety was 1.49 seconds off the lead in his first race since tearing the ACL in his right knee nine months ago. The American won here last season for a record fourth time and has never finished outside the top 10.
Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, last year's runner-up to Hirscher in the overall standings, had 1.08 to make up in the second run.
Comments