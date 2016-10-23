Halep cruises to win over Keys in opening WTA Finals match

Third-seeded Simona Halep won the first match of the WTA Finals by taking a 6-2, 6-4 round-robin victory over sixth-seeded American Madison Keys.
Keys, a newcomer to the top 10, is making her year-end debut this week. She played erratic tennis throughout the 69-minute match, losing serve on four of 10 break points faced.
Keys held serve in the opening game of the match, but then saw her Romanian opponent win the next five games for a 5-1 lead in the first set.
Halep lost an initial 4-2 lead in the second set, but from 4-4 won the final two games.
Halep, who reached the final here in 2014, now holds a 5-1 head-to-head record against Keys.
The other Sunday match in the Red Group will feature top-seeded Angelique Kerber against seventh-seeded Dominika Cibulkova.
