Impressive Sevilla hands Atletico its 1st loss in Spain

Coach Jorge Sampaoli felt Sevilla needed a big win against a top opponent to establish itself as a true contender in Spain.
He got just that on Sunday as his team defeated previously unbeaten Atletico Madrid 1-0 to reach the top of the Spanish league, at least for a few hours.
French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi netted the winner in the 73rd minute at a packed Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to give the hosts their third straight win. It was the team's sixth straight win at home this season.
Sevilla reached 20 points from nine rounds, one point more than Barcelona, which defeated Valencia 3-2 Saturday thanks to an injury-time penalty kick converted by Lionel Messi. Sevilla can still be overtaken by Real Madrid, which is two points behind and hosts Athletic Bilbao later Sunday.
There had been some early doubts about Sampaoli as Sevilla lost in the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona and the UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid. But after the up-and-down start, the Argentine coach has finally been able to put Sevilla on track. As well as contending in Spain, the Andalusian club is also in a good position to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Atletico, which had won five of its last six matches in the league, is two points behind Sevilla in third place.
Diego Simeone's team played with 10 men from the 77th on Sunday because of a second yellow card shown to midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion.
Sampaoli made key adjustments at halftime, allowing his team to take control of the game and earn the hard-fought victory under pouring rain in Seville.
N'Zonzi scored the winner on a fast breakaway, speeding past two defenders after receiving a great throughball from striker Luciano Vietto. The Frenchman entered the area and calmly sent a low shot into the far corner as Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak charged from the net.
Atletico's best chance to equalize was a close-range header that was saved by Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico in the 88th.
---
CELTA 4, DEPORTIVO 1
Celta Vigo rebounded from two consecutive losses with a comfortable home win over Deportivo La Coruna behind a pair of goals by striker Iago Aspas.
After a 4-3 loss to Barcelona and a 5-0 defeat against Villarreal, Celta cruised to victory against struggling Deportivo to move to eighth place with 13 points.
The teams were tied 1-1 when Aspas converted a 60th-minute penalty kick. Chilean midfielder Fabian Orellana added to the lead in the 78th and Aspas closed the scoring in the 83rd at the Balaidos Stadium.
Deportivo, which has lost four of its last five games, dropped to 17th in the 20-team standings.
