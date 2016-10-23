Tuscaloosa officials to crack down on temporary home rentals

Tuscaloosa officials are cracking down on temporary rentals, a practice they say proliferates during Alabama football season.
The Tuscaloosa News reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2evzpvB ) the city is preparing to send out letters to people found advertising their homes for rent on sites such as AirBnB.
The letters tell homeowners that the rentals violate zoning, building, fire and business license regulations and are subject to taxes. They could also violate Alabama rules about homestead exemptions.
City official Ashley Crites told the newspaper Friday that the letters will be mailed out soon. She says they are still researching the web sites to find people advertising their homes for short term rentals.
"Please immediately cease and desist any illegal use of this property pertaining to transient rental," Crites wrote in the letter. "If this property is found to be in violation, you as property owner will be issued a citation and summons to municipal court for a misdemeanor violation of the code of Tuscaloosa."
City attorney Glenda Webb said this week that a report on how other college towns in the Southeastern Conference deal with the issue is almost done and could be presented as early as Nov. 1.
The city council earlier this month said it wanted more information about short-term rentals in Tuscaloosa and elsewhere. It instructed city officials to research the practice and report back with legal options.
About two years ago the city tried to curb temporary home rentals by sending letters to companies facilitating the rentals and informing them of city rules.
