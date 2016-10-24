Kroenke to AP: 'Very high' on Wenger, 'very hard' to replace

Arsenal remains "very high" on Arsene Wenger and it will be "very hard" replacing the manager who is in the final year of his contract, owner Stan Kroenke told The Associated Press on Monday.
Wenger this month celebrated 20 years in charge of Arsenal and has offered no indication whether he wants to sign a new deal into next season.
The 67-year-old Frenchman became the Premier League's longest serving manager when Alex Ferguson retired from Manchester United in 2013. United is now on its third manager in three years and has not competed for the Premier League title since Ferguson's departure.
In a rare interview about Arsenal, Kroenke noted the tricky post-Ferguson succession at United while discussing the challenge of eventually replacing Wenger.
"You see it (at United), you bring up a comment like that," Kroenke told the AP after Arsenal's annual general meeting. "It's very hard. He's a great manager."
Wenger signed his last three-year contract extension in 2014.
"We will sit down and discuss the future at the appropriate time," Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick told shareholders at a meeting where Wenger didn't address his contract situation in his speech.
Although Wenger has won the Premier League three times, the last success came in 2004 — a drought which frustrates fans.
"He's been a wonderful influence on the club," Kroenke said. "We are all very high on Arsene. We are (joint) top of the table right now."
Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are only separated on goal difference at the summit. Despite Wenger only winning the FA Cup twice since 2004, the team is in the lucrative Champions League for the 19th successive year thanks to its runner-up finish last season. Wenger is yet to win European football's top prize.
"I know a number of (sports team) owners that are very successful that say the same thing — the hardest thing to do is be consistently competitive at the top of the league," said Kroenke, who also owns the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. "Arsene has always done that and Arsenal has always been in that position. We have always been competitive.
"We may not always win the things we want to win. We are very focused on winning for sure the league. Arsene's been consistently at the top and I will tell you — it's very, very hard to do if you look around sports."
Comments