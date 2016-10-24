Leising picks up Big South weekly honors

Winthrop forward Keeley Leising has been selected as the Come Ready Nutrition Freshman of the Week by the Big South Conference.
The Kent, Ohio, native scored a goal in two of Winthrop’s three contests last week, headlined by a 76th minute equalizer in the Eagles’ 1-1 home draw with Charleston Southern on Thursday. The freshman also scored a late first-half goal to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead over Presbyterian in an eventual 2-1 double-overtime victory. She closed the week with nine shots, as six were on frame.
Leising and her teammates will be looking for its second consecutive Big South Conference win when it hosts High Point Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the home finale.
The Eagles are 4-11-1 (1-6-1 BSC) this season while High Point is 10-5-2 (6-1-1 BSC). Winthrop is coming off its first BSC win last Saturday with a 2-1 double overtime win over Presbyterian College.
The game is being promoted as Canada Night with Canadian food and featured Canadian artists.
Golf: The Winthrop Eagle Club Scholarship golf tournament attracted 76 golfers to the Rock Hill Country Club on Monday.
The four-man best ball event was won by the team of Bill Chamberlin, Chris Chamberlin, J.P. Chamberlin, and Lonnie Gordon which finished 18-under par. The team of Randy Adams, David Anderson, Don Ferguson, Jr., and Jim Gill won a tie breaker for second place as they shot 16-under par as did the group of Ben O’Bryan, Andrew O’Bryan, Jim Johnston, and Nick Rowe. Finishing fourth at 15-under was the team of Josh Brownell, Kyle Mathias, Brent Reneau, and Tim Will.
In the specialty awards, Scott McDonald captured the closest to the No. 2 pin award while Josh Brownell was closest to the No. 17 pin. In the closest to the Eagle on No. 5, Lonnie Gordon took home the prize. The longest drive winner at the 15th tee was Ben O’Bryan with a drive of 324 yards.
In addition to these awards, several went home with prizes from the tournament raffle and seven golfers shared the putting contest cash prize.
