Kerber beats Halep, goes to 2-0 in Red Group at WTA Finals

Top-seeded Angelique Kerber won her second straight match at the WTA Finals on Tuesday, beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2 to improve to 2-0 in the Red Group.
Kerber, playing steady and precise tennis, allowed Halep to take all the risks. She posted 11 winners and 16 unforced errors to 24 winners and 35 unforced errors for Halep, who is 1-1.
"I'm feeling very, very good here," Kerber said. "I'm very happy to win my second match here and to be playing some of my best tennis."
Kerber is 4-4 against Halep, but has won four of their five meetings this season — the most matches played between any two players this year.
Kerber is making her fourth appearance at the WTA Finals, but the German has never gotten beyond the round-robin stage. She could qualify for the semifinals on Tuesday if Dominika Cibulkova beats Madison Keys in the second match of the day.
Comments