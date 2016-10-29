The Nation Ford Falcons defeat the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 on Friday (PHOTOS)

Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Nation Ford’s Halen Burgess carries the ball against Fort Mill’s Gray Thomas. The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill’s Ethan Piercy runs over Nation Ford’s Tuipulotu. The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill High School fans cheer at the cross-town rivalry football game with Nation Ford High School on Friday. The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill High School fans cheer at the cross-town rivalry football game with Nation Ford High School on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Nation Ford’s Alex Stennett carries the ball. The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Nation Ford’s Halen Burgess is tackled by Fort Mill’s Ryan Heriot (3) and Josh Cloud. The Nation Ford Falcons defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 43-36 at Friday night’s cross-town rivalry game at Nation Ford.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com