Gagner and Saad score 2 each as Blue Jackets beat Ducks 4-0

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

5:31 Video: Nation Ford versus Fort Mill highlights

2:42 Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court