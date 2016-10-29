Canadian star Patrick Chan wins Skate Canada

Canadian star Patrick Chan overcame a fall to win Skate Canada International on Saturday night.
The three-time world champion's ambitious new program included three quad jumps. He landed the first, fell on the second, and turned the third into a triple, but held on to win with 266.95 points.
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu was third second, and Canada's Kevin Reynolds finished third.
World champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia won the women's title in the afternoon with 220.65 points.
The leader after the short program easily outdistanced Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond, who got 206.45 points, a career best. Japan's Satoko Miyahara was third at 192.08 points.
American Mirai Nagasu finished 11th and last.
Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford overcame a nasty fall to win the pairs title. The two-time world champions scored 218.30 points, but Duhamel crashed hard on their throw quad salchow, her legs splaying when she hit the ice.
China's Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao claimed the silver with 202.08, while Canada's Lubov Ilyushechkina and Dylan Moscovitch took the bronze at 190.22. Americans Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier were fourth,
The ice dance was later Saturday.
