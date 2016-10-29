Tom Pernice Jr., Brandt Jobe share PowerShares QQQ lead

Tom Pernice Jr. had four straight birdies and shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the PowerShares QQQ Championship lead with Brandt Jobe.
Jobe had a 66 to match Pernice at 11-under 133 at Sherwood in the PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener.
Pernice began the run on the par-5 11th and also birdied the par-3 12th, par-5 13th and par-4 14th. The four-time tour winner birdied another par 5 on 16 and closed with two pars.
Jobe had eight birdies and two bogeys.
First-round leader Colin Montgomerie (69) was a stroke back along with Rocco Mediate (65) and Olin Browne (66). Mediate played alongside Pernice, and matched him with birdies on Nos. 11-14.
Fred Couples was tied for 22nd at 4 under after a 72 in in his first tournament in eight months. The 57-year-old Couples was sidelined by a chronic back injury.
