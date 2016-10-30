Motorist injures 22 pedestrians after NASCAR race

Almost two dozen pedestrians at Martinsville Speedway were struck by a car in a parking lot after the NASCAR race Sunday.
A track spokesman said 22 pedestrians were injured and nine people were taken to nearby hospitals. There was no life threatening injuries reported.
The motorist was taken into custody for questioning.
The majority of the pedestrians were treated at the scene, but seven were taken to Martinsville's Memorial Hospital and two others transported to Morehead Memorial Hospital in Eden.
