Man killed in triple shooting following Magic City Classic

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes' Pause

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

2:42 Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena

3:16 Video: South Pointe versus York highlights

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

3:28 Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 9)

1:35 Winthrop's Keon Johnson talks about being named Big South preseason player of the year

1:22 Video: Northwestern RB Jerry Howard having another huge season for the Trojans