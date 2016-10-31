Sports

October 31, 2016 8:02 PM

Chargers inexplicably veer away from Gordon in loss

By BERNIE WILSON AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO

Melvin Gordon was having the game of his life, running for 111 yards on 23 carries, as the San Diego Chargers were trying to play catch-up against the Denver Broncos.

Center Matt Slauson said Gordon was decisive, confident and powerful.

And then it stopped.

Trailing 27-19, the Chargers had the ball first-and-goal from the Denver 2 with 2:54 left Sunday. Gordon's number wasn't called once. Philip Rivers threw four straight incompletions and Denver took over.

Although the Chargers (3-5) got the ball back with 2:08 to go, they didn't come close to scoring.

Coach Mike McCoy refused to second-guess offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt's play-calling.

Although guarded in their comments, some offensive linemen said they had the confidence Gordon could have gained those 2 yards.

