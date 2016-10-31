Rock Hill girls advance to third round of 5A tennis playoffs

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Rock Hill 6, J.L. Mann 0
The Rock Hill Bearcats won every match and blanked the J.L. Mann Patriots 6-0 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Monday afternoon at Rock Hill. The win sends the Bearcats into the third round where they will host the winner of the Spartanburg-Riverside match on Wednesday afternoon.
T.L. Hanna 6, Fort Mill 0: The T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets won every match and toppled the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 6-0 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Monday afternoon in Anderson. The loss eliminated Fort Mill, the second seed from Region 4, from the playoffs.
South Aiken 6, South Pointe 0: The South Aiken Thoroughbreds won every match and topped the South Pointe Stallions 6-0 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Monday afternoon at South Pointe. The loss eliminates the Stallions, who won the region for the first time in school history.
Singles: No. 1 - Alex Romero (SA) def. Elle Gilleland 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 - Audrey Grace Myers (SA) def. Josie Dibrell 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; No. 3 - Mekenzie Cude (SA) def. Anna Carter 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 - Madeline Hamie (SA) def. Sadie Dibrell 6-1, 6-3; No. 5 - Elli Davis (SA) def. Isabella Dunn 6-3, 6-4. Doubles: No. 2 - Lee Ann Murphey/Trinity Hamie (SA) def. Darcy Roberts/Maggie Pack 6-1, 6-3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Indian Land qualifies both teams for state meet
The Indian Land Warriors girls’ and boys’ cross country teams qualified for the Class 3A State Championship meet with strong performances Saturday in 3A Upper State qualifier at Woodmont High School in Piedmont.
The boys finished seventh in an 18-team field. The Warriors were led by junior Juan Alejandro, who finished seventh with a personal best time of 17:32 for 5,000 meters. Austin Ross finished 18th with a personal best time of 17:58.
Maddox Yegge (18:52), Connor Leyland (19:06), Graham McLaughlin (19:17), Previs Suvillaga (19:36), and Connor Deckard (20:06) also competed for the Warriors.
The girls placed third in a 13-team field. The Warriors were led by freshman Kaitlyn Rodman, who placed fourth overall with a time of 20:14 for the 5K race. Baileigh Sizemore placed 13th in 21:02. Lauren Sizemore placed 15th in 21:05.
Adriana Wilson (22:16), Chloe Sherman (23:18), Braeden Rushing (23:27), and Gabriella Wilson (24:03) also competed for Indian Land.
The Warriors will run in the State Championship meet Saturday at the Sandhills Clemson research center in Columbia.
