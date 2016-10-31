Howard, Hawks beat Kings for 3-0 start

Dwight Howard had 18 points, Kyle Korver and Dennis Schroder scored 17 points apiece, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 106-95 on Monday night for their first 3-0 start in five seasons.
Every Atlanta starter scored in double figures, and the Hawks held Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins in check after he averaged 30 points in the Kings' first three games. He finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Rudy Gay scored 22 points for Sacramento (2-2), which led 81-79 after three quarters.
Howard made just 8 of 20 free throws, but he also had 11 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Comments