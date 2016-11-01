The NFL is the old NHL with all these ties

The NFL has turned into the old NHL.
Two ties in two weeks. First time in 19 years there's been two ties in one season, and there's nine weeks remaining.
After the Cardinals and Seahawks played to a 6-6 draw in a prime-time game last Sunday night, the Redskins and Bengals finished in a 27-27 tie on the international stage in London.
Hockey figured out a solution. If no team scores during a five-minute overtime period, a shootout settles it. There's always a winner.
It's time for the NFL to do the same.
Here's a few ideas:
COLLEGE RULES: Follow the NCAA's lead. If a game is tied after four quarters, play extra periods until there's a winner. Each period consists of one possession for each team, and each drive starts at the defense's 25-yard line. Teams have to go for a 2-point conversion after two periods.
QUARTERBACK CHALLENGE: Each quarterback has to throw footballs from the 25-yard line through a tire that hangs from the goal post. Whoever completes the most passes earns the win for his team.
KICKER'S SHOOTOUT: The kickers go back-and-forth attempting uncontested field goals from a predetermined distance until someone misses.
Here are other overreactions following Week 8:
---
OVERREACTION: If they can't beat the Jets , the Browns (0-8) won't beat anyone.
REALISTIC REACTION: Maybe the Cowboys will overlook them and they'll shock America's Team next week.
---
OVERREACTION: Forget Las Vegas. The Raiders should play all their games on the road.
REALISTIC REACTION: Even though they're 1-2 at home and 5-0 on the road, it's tough to play in the Black Hole.
---
OVERREACTION: The Patriots (7-1) will clinch the AFC East early enough to allow Tom Brady to rest in December.
REALISTIC REACTION: Brady got enough rest in September so New England will keep their star QB on the field until it clinches the No. 1 seed.
---
OVERREACTION: Arizona's window has closed. The Cardinals (3-4-1) lost to 1-win Carolina.
REALISTIC REACTION: They're only 1 1/2 games behind Seattle and play the Seahawks again on Dec. 24.
---
OVERREACTION: The Saints will win the NFC South. An impressive win over Seattle proved New Orleans is not a mediocre team.
REALISTIC REACTION: They're only 3-4 and have followed up big wins with disappointing losses often over the past two seasons.
---
OVERREACTION: The NFC East is the best division in the NFL. Every team has a winning record.
REALISTIC REACTION: Check out that AFC West. Two teams are 6-2 and one is 5-2.
---
OVERREACTION: Time to panic in Green Bay. The Packers (4-3) are off to their worst start since 2012.
REALISTIC REACTION: All those injuries and they still nearly beat the Falcons on the road.
---
OVERREACTION: Dak Prescott guaranteed he's the No. 1 quarterback by leading the Cowboys (6-1) to a comeback win over the Eagles.
REALISTIC REACTION: Prescott made enough rookie mistakes against Philadelphia to justify giving Tony Romo his job back whenever he's healthy.
---
