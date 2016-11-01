Cahill to miss Australia's World Cup qualifier in Thailand

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace Pause

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming

1:12 Clover High trainer talks about saving unresponsive student athlete

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:11 Biden to Rock Hill voters: with 7 days left, 'let's get up and vote'

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

0:56 Saluda Street welcomes Vice President Joe Biden to Rock Hill

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting