Sports

November 1, 2016 10:54 PM

Kuckerov, Bishop lead Lightning to 6-1 win over Islanders

By SCOTT CHARLES Associated Press
NEW YORK

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, Ben Bishop made 26 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 6-1 Tuesday night.

Steven Stamkos, Brian Boyle, J.T. Brown, and Valtteri Filppula also scored, and Victor Hedman and Slater Koekkoek each had two assists to help the Lightning snap a three-game skid and finish a 3-3-0 road trip.

Dennis Seidenberg scored for the Islanders, giving them goals by defensemen in six straight games. Thomas Greiss started in goal and gave up three goals on 11 shots in the first 13:34. He was replaced by Jaroslav Halak, who finished with 22 saves on 25 shots the rest of the way.

It was the teams' first meeting since the Lightning beat the Islanders in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last spring.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Video preview: Lewisville hosts Lamar in matchup of top-5 1A football teams

View more video

Sports Videos