Wolves throttle short-handed Grizz for 1st win, 116-80

Zach LaVine scored 31 points and hit five 3-pointers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a lead too big to give away in a 116-80 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, their first win of the season.
Gorgui Dieng scored 17 points for the Timberwolves (1-2), who led by 17 points in the opener against Memphis and 18 against Sacramento before losing both games.
Memphis coach David Fizdale decided to rest Mike Conley and Marc Gasol on the front end of a back-to-back that finishes at home on Wednesday night against New Orleans. Tony Allen made his season debut for the Grizzlies after missing the first three games of the season with a right knee injury.
Memphis shot just 36.5 percent and turned the ball over 22 times.
Rookie Kris Dunn had 10 points, six assists and five steals in his first career start after Ricky Rubio sprained his right elbow in their last game. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Dieng shot 8 for 9 one day after signing a four-year, $64 million contract extension.
Deyonta Davis led Memphis with 17 points.
The Timberwolves shot 55 percent for the game, including 60 percent from 3-point range (12 for 20) against a Memphis team missing the grit and toughness that gave the Wolves so many problems on opening night. Zach Randolph played just 10 minutes after bullying the Wolves for 19 points and 11 boards in Game 1 and Vince Carter only played 15 minutes.
The Wolves led by as many 40 points in the third quarter.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Allen had four points and four rebounds in 19 minutes. ... Memphis hit 11 of 24 3-pointers to erase that big deficit in the season opener, but hit just 4 of 24 from long range on Tuesday night.
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. ... With Dunn starting for Rubio, it gave the Wolves four players in the starting lineup aged 22 or younger. That's the third time it has happened in franchise history.
CARTER'S MILESTONES
The 39-year-old played in his 1,278th career game, tying him with A.C. Green for 25th on the NBA's career list. He also surpassed 24,000 points with a runner in the lane in the third. He ranks 25th in league history for career scoring.
"I plan on using him all year in different ways," Fizdale said.
JONES STEPS UP
One of the intriguing subplots entering the game was who would be elevated to No. 2 point guard behind Dunn. Thibodeau kept four point guards on the roster, including second-year man Tyus Jones and veteran John Lucas III, who played for Thibodeau in Chicago. Jones got the nod on Tuesday night and delivered a crisp performance.
The heady Minnesota native kept the ball moving with the second unit and helped the Wolves get rolling after a sluggish start by the first team. He finished with two points and six assists in 18 minutes.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Memphis hosts New Orleans on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies swept the Pelicans last season, 4-0.
Timberwolves: Minnesota hosts Denver on Thursday night. Towns will meet Nikola Jokic in a battle of two of the best sophomore big men in the league.
