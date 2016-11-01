Marchand, Moore, Rask lead Bruins to 2-1 win over Panthers

Brad Marchand and Dominic Moore scored to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots to help the Bruins win their second straight after a three-game skid.
Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers and Roberto Luongo had 24 saves in Florida's fourth loss in five games.
Trailing 2-0, the Panthers got on the scoreboard on Malgin's first NHL goal with 4:35 left in the third when his shot from the slot beat Rask. It snapped the Bruins goalie's shutout streak of 131:11.
The Panthers pulled their goalie with 3:20 left during a power play to give them a 6-on-4 advantage but couldn't score.
