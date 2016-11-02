Nishikori, Goffin advance to 3rd round at Paris Masters

Kei Nishikori advanced to the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Victor Troicki.
The fifth-seeded Nishikori, who made it to the semifinals at the indoor tournament two years ago, will be up against either Jo-Wilfred Tsonga of Albert Ramos Vinolas in the next round.
Also, David Goffin kept alive his slim chances of qualifying for the ATP finals.
Goffin beat Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (5), 6-3 but must win the title in Paris to clinch one of the remaining two spots at the season-ending tournament in London.
