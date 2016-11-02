Jets officially sign C.J. Spiller, waive Knile Davis

The New York Jets have signed running back C.J. Spiller and waived running back Knile Davis a day after claiming him off waivers.
Coach Todd Bowles says Wednesday that Spiller provides versatility as the No. 3 running back and can potentially return kicks.
Spiller was released by Seattle last Wednesday after being signed Sept. 28. He has also played for Buffalo and New Orleans. Spiller joins a Jets backfield that includes Matt Forte and Bilal Powell.
Davis was waived by Green Bay on Monday and claimed by the Jets on Tuesday. New York had been in discussions to sign Spiller, but claimed Davis as insurance after not reaching an immediate agreement with Spiller.
Spiller, a 2010 first-round pick out of Clemson, has rushed for 3,442 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 197 passes for 1,477 yards and nine TDs in seven seasons.
