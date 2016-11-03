After helping beat them, Spiller hopes to score for Jets

2:48 Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 10) Pause

1:39 Video preview: Lewisville hosts Lamar in matchup of top-5 1A football teams

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:31 Allison Love vows to undo plans for paid Lake Wylie fire chief

0:21 She can't help but help animals in need

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:59 Rock Hill Salvation Army leader: 'Such a privilege to serve' after Matthew