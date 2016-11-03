Arkansas State beats Georgia State 31-16

Johnston White had two touchdown runs, and Arkansas State blocked two kicks and scored on two returns to beat Georgia State 31-16 on Thursday night.
White scored his second touchdown from 3 yards with 2:06 left after the Red Wolves (4-4, 4-0 Sun Belt) forced Georgia State (2-7, 1-4) into a four-and-out deep in the Panthers' territory.
White put the Red Wolves in front for good at 17-10 on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter. Blaise Taylor made it a 14-point advantage on a 68-yard punt return with 13:30 left in the fourth.
Georgia State's Tra Barnett took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards to cut it to 24-16, but Arkansas State blocked the extra-point attempt.
Cody Brown blocked Rogier Ten Lohuis' 50-yard, field-goal attempt late in the first quarter, and Chris Humes returned it 57 yards to give the Red Wolves their first lead at 10-3.
Taylor moved into second place in Sun Belt history with 669 career punt return yards.
Comments