Andre Villas-Boas replaces Eriksson as Shanghai SIPG coach

Andre Villas-Boas will replace Sven-Goran Eriksson as coach of Chinese league Shanghai SIPG.
In a statement on the weibo microblog, Shanghai SIPG praised Villas-Boas as being "full of passion."
The 39-year-old Villas-Boas made his mark at FC Porto and had stints in charge at Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League before moving to Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia.
Eriksson guided Shanghai SIPG to runner-up and third-place finishes in the Chinese Super League in his two seasons and to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.
Clubs in the Chinese Super League spent more than $400 million on foreign players in 2016, while high-profile coaches including Eriksson, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Manuel Pellegrini have also lifted the international profile of the league.
