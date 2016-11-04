Golf Capsules

Rod Pampling followed an opening 11-under 60 with a 68 on Friday to keep the lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
The 47-year-old Australian rebounded from two early bogeys to get to 14-under 128 at TPC Summerlin. He won the last of his two PGA Tour titles in 2006 at Bay Hill.
Brooks Koepka had two eagles in a 67 to pull within a stroke. He won the Phoenix Open last year for his first tour title and was 3-1 in the United States' Ryder Cup victory over Europe.
Aaron Wise, the NCAA champion last season for Oregon, was two shot back at 12 under with four holes left when play was suspended because of darkness. He eagled the par-5 13th and 16th on his front nine.
Pampling bogeyed two of his first five holes, failing to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the par-4 11th and from the rough over the green on the par-3 14th. He rebounded with birdies on four of the next seven holes, birdied the par-4 seventh, three-putted the par-3 eighth for bogey and two-putted for a closing birdie on the par-5 ninth.
Koepka eagled the par-5 ninth and 16th, and had five birdies and five bogeys — the last a three-putt from the fringe on the par-4 18th to drop out of the lead.
Chez Reavie had the round of the day to make the cut, shooting a 61 after opening with a 76. He had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch that ended on the par-4 10th, added birdies on 13 and 15 and chipped in from 60 feet for eagle on 16.
DOMINION CHARITY CLASSIC
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Bernhard Langer shot a 5-under 67 in his return from a left knee injury, and Tom Byrum had a 65 to take the Dominion Charity Classic lead.
Langer missed the PGA Tour Champions' playoff opener last week in California after re-aggravating the injury at home doing routine spinning.
The 59-year-old German star leads the 50-and-over tour with four victories and has wrapped up the season money title with $2,697,459. He tops the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs standings, 1,038,941 points ahead of second-place Colin Montgomerie.
Byrum birdied three of the final four holes on The Country Club of Virginia's James River Course. He had a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Jay Haas, Rocco Mediate and Scott McCarron matched Langer at 67. The 62-year-old Haas won a month ago in Newport Beach, California, to become the second-oldest winner in tour history.
TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC
IBARAKI, Japan (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn chipped in for birdie on the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead in the TOTO Japan Classic, the LPGA Tour's first event in the Tokyo area since 1991.
Jutanugarn birdied six of the last 11 holes in a bogey-free round at fan-packed Taiheiyo Club, holing out from 35 feet on the par-4 18th to join Soo-Yun Kang atop the first-round leaderboard. The 20-year-old Thai star also chipped in on the par-4 10th.
She leads the LPGA Tour with five victories and has a 13-point lead over Lydia Ko in the player of the year standings, not that she's looking that far ahead.
Kang birdied three of her final four holes. The 40-year-old South Korean player won the LPGA Tour's 2005 Safeway Classic and is now a regular on the Japan LPGA.
Stacy Lewis and Jenny Shin shot 67. Lewis won the 2012 event at Kintetsu Kashikojima
The top-ranked Ko had a 74, making two birdies and four bogeys.
TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen shot a course-record 9-under 62 to take a six-stroke lead after the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open.
Adrian Otaegui had earlier shot a 63, but Olesen went one better to enter the weekend at 15-under 127 and open up the largest 36-hole lead on the European Tour this season. The 26-year-old Olesen had an eagle, eight birdies and a bogey at Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort.
Otaegui and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (66) were tied for second.
