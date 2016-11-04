Three Cowboys youth football teams headed to Myrtle Beach for more championships

“Welcome to the Dust Bowl,” says Thomas Richmond as he emerges from a scrum of 11-year old football players enshrouded by a rising gray mist of dust.
Richmond’s creation, the Rock Hill Cowboys, practice on a sandy patch leased from the Menzel Temple civic group southwest of Rock Hill. On Thursday night, three teams were kicking up all the dust they could in preparation for Saturday’s championship games in Myrtle Beach. The Cowboys play in the Southland United youth football league, and they’ve had plenty of success since 2009 when they splintered off from Rock Hill’s parks and recreation group.
“We’ve lost one game in seven years,” Richmond said. “And that’s from playing in national tournaments, from Atlanta to Tennessee.”
14 Points allowed in eight games by the 9-and-under and 11-and-under Rock Hill Cowboys teams. The 7-and-unders gave up just 42.
The separation from the city’s parks and rec league is “really a long story,” according to Richmond, and reasons probably differ depending on which side is talking. But the Cowboys have moved on regardless. They play their home games in Clover now, where they’re hosting a big Thanksgiving youth football tournament later this month. Richmond said the Cowboys have top notch insurance and his coaches have to fulfill safety training through the Southland league. He pays for the leased Menzel Temple land.
Richmond has coached youth football for over 20 years. His son is almost 30 years old now, but Richmond, a Rock Hill native that’s worked at Duke Power for 35 years, has stayed centrally involved. The non-profit Cowboys have well over 100 players split among the three teams.
“It’s kind of become a ministry without a church,” Richmond said. “You’ve got so many kids that talk in a negative manner but aren’t willing to give their time to change things. That’s what my coaches, all of them, they dedicate their time away from their families to work with the kids. Football is just a tool or a vessel to where we want them to be.”
The Cowboys’ motto is ‘earned, not given.’
The 11-and-under team is going for its seventh straight championship. Richmond mentions that seven starters on South Pointe’s defense were Cowboys and several of them come back around from time to time. The Stallions’ quarterback, Derion Kendrick, does as well. His little brother, Demari, plays for the 11-year old team.
“They compete harder with each other,” said Richmond. “They learn to compete. They learn to have good grades and be proud of good grades. They learn to not be the class clown.”
The opponent Saturday is familiar. All three Cowboys teams will play Kings Mountain (N.C.), starting with the 7-and-under team at 2:30 p.m. at Doug Shaw Stadium. The 9-and-unders follow at 4 p.m., with the 11-and-unders wrapping up a busy Saturday for Richmond and the other coaches at 5:30 p.m. Each Kings Mountain team finished second during the Southland regular season, with each team’s one loss coming against the Cowboys.
At the Menzel Temple field Thursday night, a big decision has been made and practice is wrapped up. The teams will wear blue jerseys and gray pants on Saturday. But let’s be honest; it wouldn’t really matter what color the Cowboys wore, would it?
Comments