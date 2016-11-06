Sydney FC keeps perfect record to stay atop A-League

Substitute David Carney scored twice as Sydney FC rallied to beat the Melbourne Victory 2-1 and extend its perfect start in the A-League to five matches on Saturday.
Former Australia winger Carney came off the bench in the 60th minute to first cancel out Mitch Austin's opening goal for Melbourne, then to strike the winner in the 78th, leaving Sydney atop the table after five rounds.
Brisbane moved into second place on Friday by beating Melbourne City 1-0, and Perth might also leapfrog third-place City if it can top Western Sydney on Sunday.
Earlier Saturday, Wellington ended its winless start to the season with a 2-0 home win over Newcastle.
Adelaide United also remained winless after five matches in its defense of the A-League title when it gave up an early lead to lose 2-1 to Central Coast.
Sydney broke a nine-match losing streak against the Victory with Saturday's home win in a match of some controversy. Video replays suggested an accidental handball by Carney in the leadup to the first of his two goals, though the offense was unnoticed by officials or by Melbourne players.
Austin's goal before halftime was the first Sydney has conceded this season - they have scored 13 - but Melbourne missed many chances, including a penalty by striker Besart Berisha.
Carney took his first goal from an Alex Brosque cross, and his second after clever interplay with Rhyan Grant.
"In the first half we rode our luck," Sydney coach Graham Arnold said. "They missed a penalty and (Marco) Rojas missed a great chance.
"We didn't play our way in the first half. We got too involved in the fight and in trying to get in behind them. I said to the boys at halftime I'd rather lose playing our way which is possession-based, moving the ball from side to side and waiting for the chances to come. In the second half I thought we did exceptionally well."
Melbourne coach Kevin Muscat said his team should have been "two or three" goals up at halftime.
"When you're away from home and don't take your chances it gives them a chance to regroup," he said. "We didn't get reward enough on the scoreboard for our movement and good play."
Jamie MacLaren scored in the 11th minute and Brisbane held on to beat Melbourne City 1-0 for its third straight win. Brisbane is also unbeaten in its last 10 matches at home. City had long spells in possession but failed to record a single shot on goal.
Striker Roy Krishna scored twice as Wellington recorded its first win and first goals of the season in beating Newcastle.
