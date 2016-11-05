NHL Capsules

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

2:39 Wife of murder suspect at Rock Hill hearing: 'I am not scared of him'

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships