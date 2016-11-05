Griffin's season-high 28 lead Clippers in San Antonio 116-92

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 28 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the San Antonio Spurs a second straight home loss, 116-92 on Saturday night.
The Spurs have dropped two straight at the AT&T Center after losing just two regular-season home games in the previous 600 days, including a 40-1 mark last season.
The Clippers shot 50 percent from the field while dominating the battle between one-loss teams.
Jamal Crawford finished with 16 points, J.J. Redick had 14 and Chris Paul had nine points and 10 assists.
LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points and Kawhi Leonard added 14 for the Spurs, but the duo shot a combined 10 for 26 on the second night of a back-to-back.
Griffin was 13 for 19 from the field, banking in shots and rising up for jumpers against Aldridge. Griffin turned and stared at Aldridge after hitting a turnaround hook shot late in the first half.
TIP-INS
Clippers: Redick has the longest active streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer at 62 straight. He was 2 for 3 on 3-pointers, hitting consecutive 3s with 5 minutes left in the first quarter to extend his streak. . Crawford raised his career total to 17,145 and passed Grant Hill (17,137) for 88th on the league's career scoring list. . Redick completed a four-point play in the first quarter, the 26th of his career. He is second in league history, trailing Crawford's 47.
Spurs: C Pau Gasol became the third 7-footer in league history with 3,500 career assists. Lakers greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 5,660 assists and Wilt Chamberlain had 4,643. . Leonard was 8 for 8 on free throws, raising his season total to 61 for 63. He is the first Spurs player with 60-plus free throws in the team's first seven games since Tim Duncan in 2007. . San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was assessed a technical foul with 1:10 remaining in the opening quarter. Spurs assistants Etorre Messina and Ime Udoka had to push Popovich back after he charged to midcourt to protest a rebounding foul on David Lee.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Host Detroit on Monday.
Spurs: Host Houston on Wednesday.
