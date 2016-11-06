Gubrud, Kupp propel Eastern Washington past Cal Poly 42-21

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

11:23 Fort Mill High Band rocks the house at Appalachian State

2:24 York County father leaves kids in truck for hours

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings