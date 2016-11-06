Apodaca, New Mexico beat Nevada 35-26 after lightning delay

The halftime fireworks in the form of a lightning storm rocked the press box and momentarily extinguished the field lights late Saturday night, a prelude to New Mexico quarterback Austin Apodaca accounting for two second-half touchdowns to help the Lobos beat Nevada 35-26.
Apodaca hit Emmanuel Harris for a 44-yard touchdown in the third quarter and followed that up with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to seal the game.
The teams waited out a one-hour, 49-minute delay that sent nearly every fan fleeing permanently from the stadium.
And New Mexico (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) came out strong after the extended break, scoring two quick touchdowns.
The Wolf Pack (3-6, 1-4) rallied for two scores of their own, but missed on an extra point, and failed on a 2-point try that would have tied it at 28-all midway through the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nevada: The Wolf Pack had won three straight games in the series, but they still have not won a game on the road this season.
The Wolf Pack's Achilles' heel has been their rushing defense, entering the game ranked 124th nationally, and that played right into New Mexico's hand as the Lobos lead the country in rushing, adding to that total with 373, led by 121 from Teryion Gipson.
New Mexico: The Lobos' four-game winning streak is their longest under coach Bob Davie and best since winning five straight in 2004. The win also makes the Lobos bowl eligible for the second straight season. Richard McQuarley's touchdown was his 12th of the season, which puts him among New Mexico's single-season, top-10 leaders.
UP NEXT
Nevada is home on Saturday to face San Diego State. Two of their last four meetings were decided in overtime.
New Mexico is at Utah State on Saturday. A Lobos victory would keep their hopes of a Mountain Division championship alive, currently one game behind front-runner Wyoming, but they have not won in Logan since 1997.
Comments