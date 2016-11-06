Struggling Ingolstadt fires Markus Kauczinski as coach

Struggling Bundesliga side Ingolstadt fired Markus Kauczinski as coach on Sunday.
Ingolstadt, which has only two points from ten games, said the decision was taken "after intensive talks" following the latest home defeat to Augsburg on Saturday.
"We came to the decision that it's best for Ingolstadt to make a fresh start. The decision is very difficult for us because we don't only value Markus Kauczinski for his coaching ability, but also personally," sporting director Harald Gaertner said.
The club said it hopes to have a new coach in charge by Tuesday.
Ingolstadt, which was founded in 2004, secured promotion to the Bundesliga in 2015 by winning the second division.
Former Karlsruher SC coach Kauczinski took over at Ingolstadt in the summer following Ralph Hasenhuettl's departure for Leipzig.
The 46-year-old is the fourth Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season. Werder Bremen fired Viktor Skripnik on Sept. 18, Hamburger SV let Bruno Labbadia go a week later, and Wolfsburg sacked Dieter Hecking on Oct. 17.
