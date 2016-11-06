Is Carolina Panthers’ season ‘turning right before our eyes’?

This game was won mostly by the Carolina Panthers’ defense, which sacked Los Angeles quarterback Case Keenum four times and was helped by the Rams occasionally hitting the "self-destruct" button on offense.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton says the team’s season is "turning right before our eyes."
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a touchdown reception past Los Angeles Rams strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception during warmups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs onto the field during warmups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception during warmups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws downfield during warmups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) greet each other during warmups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera greets quarterback Cam Newton (1) during warmups prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and middle linebacker A.J. Klein (56) combine to stop Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) on a 4th down in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Eugene Sims (97) in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) is brought down by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks over after getting sacked as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Eugene Sims (97) and defensive end Ethan Westbrooks (93) celebrate in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) makes a reception past Los Angeles Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines (33) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr (19) pulls away from Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Mark Barron (26) after making a reception in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) makes his way past Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Mark Barron (26) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera congratulates cornerback Robert McClain (27) as he talks with line judge Tom Stephan (68) while playing against the Los Angeles Rams defenders in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) makes his way through Los Angeles Rams defenders in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) cause Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) to mishandle the pass in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) misses a pass as Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) and strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) close in during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) is congratulated on making a field goal against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) heads upfield after making a reception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) closes in to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Benny Cunningham (23) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) attempts a field goal as punter Andy Lee (8) holds, against the Los Angeles Rams, in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gives directions while on the sideline against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes downfield against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) connects on a field goal as punter Andy Lee (8) hold, against the Los Angeles Rams, in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception in front of Los Angeles Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines (33) in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) stretches for yardage as Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) and cornerback E.J. Gaines (33) bring him down in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers free safety Colin Jones (42) taps a punt back to keep it from going into the end zone as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) watches in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) makes a reception past Carolina Panthers middle linebacker A.J. Klein (56) in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes downfield against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) reaches up for a reception against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) catches the knee of Los Angeles Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) under his face mask during a play in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) causes Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) to fumble the ball in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) and defensive end Kony Ealy (94) smile as they walk off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Lance Kendricks (88) as he bobbles a pass in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt (18) shoes off Carolina Panthers defensive back Leonard Johnson (23) in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) looks up at the end of a play after an incomplete pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks to side judge Jonah Monroe (120) and referee Terry McAulay (77) while playing against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
Carolina Panthers fans cheer the team as they play the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, November 6, 2016. The Panthers won, 13-10.
