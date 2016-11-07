Rangers decline $11 million option on LHP Derek Holland

Derek Holland has become a free agent after the Texas Rangers declined their $11 million option on his contract and instead chose to pay the left-hander a $1.5 million buyout.
The AL West champions announced the move Monday, but left open the possibility of re-signing Holland.
Holland was part of Texas' only two World Series teams in 2010 and 2011. But he has missed significant time because of injuries the past three seasons.
In 179 career games for the Rangers, he is 62-50 with a 4.35 ERA. This season, he was 7-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 22 games while also spending time on the 60-day disabled list for a third consecutive season. He missed two months with left shoulder inflammation.
In other news, the Rangers said they will make a $17.2 million qualifying offer to free agent outfielder Ian Desmond, who has until next Monday to accept. If he declines and signs with a different team, the Rangers would receive an extra draft pick following the first round next year.
