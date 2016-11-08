Messi's return should help Argentina when it faces Brazil

Lionel Messi is back from injury, just the tonic Argentina should need in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Brazil.
Messi missed Argentina's last three qualifying matches with an injured left knee, and the results showed with draws against Peru and Venezuela, and a 1-0 loss against Paraguay.
Brazil midfielder Renato Augusto says "we have to remove Messi's passing angle whenever he has the ball."
Renato Augusto adds that "it is impossible to stop the ball from reaching Messi, because he will start floating around to get it. We need to take him out of his comfort zone."
Brazil has won four straight matches since coach Tite took over after the five-time World Cup champions fired Dunga.
