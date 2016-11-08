Belleview Wildcats win Gray Y youth football championship (PHOTOS)

Belleview Wildcats running back Samier Murphy, a seventh grader at Castle Heights, evades defenders on a play Monday night. The Belleview Wildcats won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
Sylvia Circle Demons coach Pat Kennedy congratulates Belleview Wildcats runningback Samier Murphy after Monday night's Gray-Y championship game. The Belleview Wildcats won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
The Belleview Wildcats run drills before the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
Belleview Wildcats quarterback Chase Gibson, a seventh grader at Castle Hights, plays against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night in the Gray-Y championship game at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
Charlotte Avenue YMCA branch director, Lamar Thompson, left, meets with officials before Monday night's game. The Belleview Wildcats won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
Former Sylvia Circle Demons and Rock Hill High School class of 2003 Ben Jaggers cheers on the Sylvia Circle Demons with Marcia and Kyler Jaggers. Ben Jaggers was coached by current Sylvia Circle Demons head coaches Sutton and Kennedy. The Belleview Wildcats won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
(L-R) Tazz Wilkes and Daisha Moore cheer on the Belleview Wildcats as they won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill. The girls' brothers played on last year's Belleview Wildcats team.
(L-R) Zion Simpson, Krislin Grier and Timothy Franklin cheer on the Belleview Wildcats as they won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
Sylvia Circle Demons running back Antwuan Thompson, a sixth grader at Dutchman, makes a play Monday night. The Belleview Wildcats won the Gray-Y championship game against the Sylvia Circle Demons Monday night at Hargett Park in Rock Hill.
