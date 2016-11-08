Ejections won’t alter Chris Lammons’ approach

South Carolina cornerback Chris Lammons ended his last two games in a bad spot: in the locker room, watching the game on TV.
Against Tennessee, he let emotions get the best of him and threw a punch. The next week against Missouri, he couldn’t pull up when trying to tackle a sliding quarterback and committed a targeting penalty.
But two ejections are not going to temper his style.
“I’m going to still play fast and physical,” Lammons said, “just try and make plays for my team.”
He admitted he was frustrated in both instances, but his coach was understanding of both situations.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he saw no change in Lammons’ play Tuesday at practice, and actually said he was proud of the way the junior got after it.
Early in the season, the coach had been openly critical of Lammons’ play, specifically his willingness to stick his nose in and tackle. He’s improved along with the rest of the defense and currently has 33 tackles, four for loss and is tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
He’ll have to avoid the situations where he lost his composure, but he’s not going to change how he goes about things or play with any reluctance.
“There’s no hesitation at all,” Muschamp said. “You’ve got to keep playing the game. That’s part of it. He’s been great at practice, very competitive.”
My Signature: Chris Lammons on Perseverance Through Loss. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/J6Is6A18oa— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) November 8, 2016
