High school roundup: Lewisville falls in Class A Upper State volleyball final

The Governor’s School Eagles defeated the Lewisville Lions in the Upper State championship game in the Class A volleyball playoffs Monday night in Hartsville.
The loss ended the season for the Lions, who were the second seed from Region 2. They won three straight playoff matches before losing in the Upper State finals.
Along the way they knocked off High Pointe Academy of Spartanburg, Wagener-Salley, the number two seed from Region 3, and Dixie, the top seed from Region 1.
Coach Josh Renaud’s Lions finished the season with a record of 12-3. Included in the wins were a 3-2 decision over Union County, which is a Class 4A team, and Blacksburg, a 2A team.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Indian Land girls’ and boys’ cross country teams turned in strong showings at the Class AAA State Cross Country Championship last weekend at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia.
The Indian Land girls finished sixth in a field of 20 teams.
The Warriors were led by freshman Kaitlyn Rodman, who placed 10th overall with a time of 20:25. That finish earned her All-State honors for the second time in three years.
Lauren Sizemore placed 18th with a time of 21:01. Baileigh Sizemore finished 23rd with a time of 21:19. Adriana Wilson (22:06), Braeden Rushing (23:38), Gabriella Wilson (24:42), and Chloe Sherman (24:55) also competed for the Warriors.
The Indian Land boys placed 13th out of 20 teams.
Indian Land was led by junior Juan Alejandro, who finished 10th overall with a time of 17:23. That finish earned him All-State honors. He became only the fourth boy in school history to make All-State.
Placing 40th overall was Austin Ross with a time of 18:21. Connor Leyland placed 46th with a time of 18:29.
Connor Deckard (19:32), Graham McLaughlin (19:42), Previs Suvillaga (20:25), and Maddox Yegge (20:28) also competed for the Warriors.
VOLLEYBALL
Region 4-5A announced its volleyball honors for the 2016 season earlier this week.
Carrie Christian of Nation Ford was selected as the Coach of the Year, while Nation Ford’s Quin Sutphin was chosen as the Player of the Year.
Nation Ford placed four other players on the All-Region team: Sophie Fischer, Kelli Martin, Gwen Spencer and Chanel Turner.
Fort Mill had a trio of players selected for the team: Brynn Bonner, Brooke Farley and April Tankersley. Rock Hill also had three players chosen for the team: Lauren Espinal, Neely Shugart and Kathryn Taylor. Northwestern’s Chelsea Haverlock and Victoria Wilform rounded out the 13-member team.
Sutphin, Turner and Farley were also selected for the All-State team. Sutphin was also named an AVCA/ Under Armour 3rd team All-American.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
Comments