Oklahoma programs add early signees

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa all signed basketball players Wednesday, the first day of the 2016-17 early signing period.
The schools made the announcements in news releases.
Oklahoma signed Brady Manek and Hannes Polla. Manek, a 6-foot-9 forward from Harrah, is a four-star recruit (ESPN, Scout.com). Polla, a 6-11 center, has played for Finland's U16 and U18 national teams.
Oklahoma State signed 6-7 forward Souleymane Diakite. The 6-8 forward from Mali who now lives in Spain has ballhandling skills and a 7-1 wing span.
Tulsa signed DaQuan Jeffries and Elijah Joiner. Jeffries, a 6-5 wing from Edmond, spent a year at Oral Roberts before transferring to Western Texas College. Joiner, a 6-3 combo guard, led Chicago's Curie High School to a state title last season.
