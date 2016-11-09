Cruiserweight champion Usyk to fight on Hopkins undercard

WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his belt on the undercard of Bernard Hopkins' farewell fight Dec. 17.
Usyk's promoters announced his bout against South Africa's Thabiso Mchunu on Wednesday.
Usyk (10-0, 9 KOs) will make his U.S. debut at the Forum before the 51-year-old Hopkins' bout against Joe Smith Jr.
Usyk was an Olympic gold medalist in London four years ago. The Ukrainian power puncher stopped his first nine professional opponents before winning his belt in September with a dominant decision over Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki.
Usyk is managed by Egis Klimas, who also works with Russian light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev and Ukrainian super featherweight star Vasyl Lomachenko, Usyk's close friend. All three fighters train in Oxnard.
Comments