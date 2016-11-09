Panarin scores early in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 2-1

Artemi Panarin scored 25 seconds into overtime and Corey Crawford made 27 saves, leading the Chicago Blackhawks over the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.
Crawford won his sixth consecutive game and improved to 15-5-5 against the Blues. Chicago has earned a point in nine straight games.
Panarin scored on a wrist shot from the slot for his sixth goal of the season.
St. Louis' Alex Pietrangelo tied it with 2:11 left in the third on a drive from the point that squeezed past Crawford, who got a piece of the shot.
Early in the second period, Marian Hossa pounced on the rebound of a shot by Gustav Forsling and shot it in for a 1-0 lead. It was his seventh goal of the season and sixth in the last seven games.
Chicago has outscored opponents 30-15 during this nine-game run.
Jake Allen made 28 saves for the Blues. He has lost three of his last four and fell to 5-4-2.
This is the Blackhawks longest winning streak since they won 12 in a row from Dec. 29, 2015 to Jan. 19, 2016.
NOTES: Chicago C Artem Anisimov had a career-high 11-game point streak snapped after exiting in the second period with an injury. ... St. Louis LW Alexander Steen is one goal shy of 200 for his career. ... The Blues placed D Joel Edmundson on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. ... The teams will meet on Jan. 2 in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. ... Chicago D Duncan Keith has 11 assists, tops among all defensemen. ... The Blues have hit the goalpost or crossbar 15 times this season, tops in the NHL.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Host Washington on Friday night in the first of back-to-back home games.
Blues: Play at Central Division-rival Nashville on Thursday night.
