Thompson's fast start leads Warriors past Mavericks, 116-95

Klay Thompson hit his first seven shots and scored 18 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and the Golden State Warriors cruised past the undermanned Dallas Mavericks 116-95 on Wednesday night.
Kevin Durant led Golden State with 28 points, Stephen Curry added 24 and Draymond Green had 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors used their outside shooting to build a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Harrison Barnes scored 25 points to lead Dallas in his first game against the Warriors since leaving as a free agent last summer.
Thompson had been in a bit of a shooting slump to start the season, making just 11 of 53 3-pointers in the first seven games. But he returned to form from the start in this one. He hit four of Golden State's eight 3s in the opening quarter during a span of just more than 2 minutes.
Durant got going after that and extended the lead to 67-34 in the final minute of the first half with his own shot from long range.
The Mavericks managed to cut the deficit to 13 early in the fourth quarter but never really threatened Golden State the rest of the way.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: Starting guards J.J. Barea and Wesley Matthews and C Andrew Bogut got the night off on the back end of a back-to-back. ... Dallas has lost eight straight in Oakland.
Warriors: Durant scored at least 20 points for the 72nd straight regular-season game, tying Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest streak ever. ... Curry left briefly in the third quarter after tweaking his right ankle. He got it taped and came back into the game.
REUNION
The game marked a return to Oakland for Barnes and Bogut, who left in the offseason after the Warriors signed Durant. They both got long ovations before the game and a video tribute in the first quarter for their roles in winning the NBA title in 2015 and a record 73 regular-season games last season.
"A lot of good memories here, obviously a championship," Bogut said. "You have to move on."
BROTHERLY LOVE
With Barea sitting, Seth Curry got the start and the matchup with big brother Stephen. They guarded each other when both were in the game and Stephen hit a 30-footer over Seth in the second quarter. Seth had 10 points and nine assists.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Continue road trip against the New York Knicks next Monday.
Warriors: Travel to Denver on Thursday for their second back-to-back of the season.
