No. 17 Oklahoma State escapes on Texas Tech's missed PAT

Clayton Hatfield missed the extra point after Quinton White's 1-yard scoring run for Texas Tech with 1:39 left, and No. 17 Oklahoma State escaped with a 45-44 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Texas Tech (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) appeared to have overcome a 10-point fourth quarter deficit when White spun into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1, but Hatfield's kick sailed wide right, leaving the Red Raiders down by one.
"I just told him I'm proud of the way that he has kicked the last two years," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said about Hatfield. "He's hit a bunch of big-time kicks for us and he'll do it again. He just has to move on to the next one."
"I thought they would go for 2," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "If you look at it from his point of view, 2-point conversions are about 33 percent effective. But it would not have surprised me."
After Oklahoma State (8-2, 6-1, No. 13 CFP) recovered the onside kick attempt, the Cowboys marched quickly into the red zone, and resisted Tech's attempts to let them score before running out the clock.
"It hurts, it definitely hurts," Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "We had a lot of chances to win, but they found a way to win, we didn't. It's kind of like the whole season. It hurts, but we are going to go out there and fight. We've got two games to get bowl eligible."
Mahomes, the nation's leading passer, completed 34 of 51 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two scores.
Mason Rudolph threw for 395 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-28 passing, and also rushed for a touchdown for Oklahoma State, and Justice Hill had 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. James Washington registered six receptions for 158 yards, including an 82-yard TD with 6 seconds left in the third quarter that put the Cowboys ahead 45-35.
TAKEAWAY
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders can run the ball pretty well when they have to, and Demarcus Felton needs to get the ball more. Even though he has the leading rusher this season, Felton got a total of one carry over the previous three games, but he came up with 77 yards on 10 rushes before leaving in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury. If he's healthy, he's proven he deserves a bigger role in the offense.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys kept their hopes of a Big 12 championship alive. They need to win next week against TCU to set up a showdown with No. 9 Oklahoma on Dec. 3 for the conference title. Oklahoma State won for the fourth time this season with a margin of seven points or less.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech will next face Iowa State on the road.
Oklahoma State continues its quest for a Big 12 title by traveling Fort Worth to take on TCU.
