Sports

November 12, 2016 8:23 PM

Florida A&M rallies in 4th quarter, beats Morgan State 22-21

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Ryan Stanley threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally Florida A&M past Morgan State 22-21 on Saturday night.

Chris Andrews scored from the 4 to give Morgan State (2-7, 2-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) a 21-9 lead after three quarters.

Stanley found Devin Bowers from 11-yards out to cut the Bears' lead to 21-16.

He then led the Rattlers on a 5-play, 57-yard drive for the game-winning touchdown — a 2-yard pass to Brandon Norwood with 5:40 left.

Stanley was 25-of-42 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns for the Rattlers (4-6, 4-3), and carried 15 times for 59 yards. Bowers carried 18 times for 88 yards.

The Bears managed just 70 yards through the air with a pair of quarterbacks and managed just 142 yards rushing.

Morgan State's losing streak stands now at five straight.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Video: Can Rock Hill girls' tennis player Shakendra Alston and Bearcats coach Scott Neely finish each other's sentences?

View more video

Sports Videos