Winthrop Eagles defeat Ferrum Panthers 66-47 (PHOTOS)

Winthrop University's Roderick Perkins slam dunks the ball during Saturday's season opener against Ferrum College.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Ferrum Panthers 66-47 at the men’s basketball season opener in Rock Hill on Saturday.
Winthrop University's Joshua Davenport shoots in the second half of Saturday's season opener against Ferrum College.
Winthrop University's Keon Johnson shoots around Ferrum College's Jovon Miller. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Ferrum Panthers 66-47 at the men’s basketball season opener in Rock Hill on Saturday.
Winthrop University's Xavier Cooks shoots over Ferrum's Josh Grimard. The Winthrop Eagles defeated the Ferrum Panthers 66-47 at the men’s basketball season opener in Rock Hill on Saturday.
