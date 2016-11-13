Liufau, No. 16 Colorado roll over Arizona 49-24

Sefo Liufau passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, helping No. 16 Colorado roll over Arizona 49-24 on Saturday night for the Buffaloes' first four-game winning streak in 14 years.
Colorado (8-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 12 CFP) had no trouble with the banged-up Wildcats, finding the offensive rhythm that had been missing the past two weeks.
"It was real important for us as an offense to go out there and put points on the board because we've really been leaving our defense out to dry the past couple week," Liufau said. "For the most part, we did well scoring points."
Liufau was sharp after being banged up against UCLA, hitting 19 of 27 passes for 213 yards, including two touchdowns to Shay Fields. Liufau also ran for a 2-yard score.
Phillip Lindsay ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Buffaloes to their best start since opening the 2001 season 8-2.
"It felt great, especially with the passing game; it has not been there," Fields said. "It's something we stressed before this game."
While Colorado is on course for the Pac-12 South title, Arizona (2-8, 0-7) is in the midst of its first seven-game losing streak since 2004.
The Wildcats outgained Colorado 417-388 in total yards but had three drives end with missed field goals by Josh Pollack. Arizona also had 13 penalties for 143 yards, many at crucial times.
"Those are killers," Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. "It's hard for us to stop somebody and we finally stop them, to give them a first down on a penalty with poor technique. You're not a good football team when you do those things and you don't give yourself a chance to beat anybody."
Samajie Grant ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, who ran for 262 yards.
"He's the one tailback with a little bit of burst," Rodriguez said. "I thought he played pretty well."
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: The Buffaloes played the way they were supposed to against a downtrodden opponent to remain a game ahead of No. 13 Utah in the Pac-12 South.
Arizona: The Wildcats' defense was picked apart yet again and their offense was unable to capitalize on numerous chances. Arizona has two games left to avoid going winless in the Pac-12.
UP NEXT
Colorado hosts No. 23 Washington State next Saturday before its showdown against the Utes on Nov 26.
Arizona plays at Oregon State next Saturday, then closes out the season against rival Arizona State.
